CYCLONE DANA

Cyclone Dana: 28 Hospitalised Due To Snakebites In Odisha

All 28 snakebite cases were reported in the worst cyclone-affected districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore.

 

|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 10:57 PM IST|Source: PTI
28 hospitalised due to snakebites during Cyclone Dana Bhubaneswar, Oct 26 (PTI) As many as 28 people, including 13 women and a doctor, were hospitalised after being bitten by snakes during Cyclone Dana, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Saturday.

Briefing the media after taking stock of the post-cyclone situation in the state, Majhi said all 28 snakebite cases were reported in the worst cyclone-affected districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore.
"The snakebite victims were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals and they are doing well after treatment," Majhi said.

The injured doctor was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and his health condition is fine, he said.

Dr Babul Mohanty, who was deputed to the primary health Centre in Mahakalpara in Kendrapara district to provide healthcare services to people during the cyclone, was bitten by a snake while going to relieve himself.

As the PHC did not have a toilet for the medical staff, Dr Mohanty had gone outside to relieve himself early on October 25 when he was bitten by a venomous snake.

He was administered anti-snake venom and rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

