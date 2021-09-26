Cyclone Gulab: PM Modi assures all possible aid, naval ships, aircraft on standby

New Delhi: As cyclonic storm 'Gulab' hurtles east coast it is predicted to make landfall between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast by late Sunday (September 26, 2021) evening. The Cyclonic Storm lay centered over west central Bay of Bengal, about 140 kms east-southeast of Odisha's Gopalpur and 190 kms east-northeast of Andhra Pradesh's Kalingapatnam at 11.30 AM on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and in a conversation with Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he assured of all possible support from Centre. Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, "Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being."

Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021

He also held discussions with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on the cyclone situation. "The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity. Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody," he said.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Naval Command and Naval Officers-in-Charge Odisha area have carried out preparatory activities to combat the possible effects. "The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm and is in constant liaison with the state administrations for rendering assistance as required," a release from the Ministry of Defence told IANS.

While, Naval aircraft are ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake an aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required, the release said.

On the other hand, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired a virtual meeting in Delhi to review `Cyclone Gulab` preparedness. The chief secretary of the state government, along with district collectors, also attended the meeting.

"Today I held a virtual meeting with the chief secretary and district collectors of Odisha to discuss the precautionary measure to be taken against `Cyclone Gulab` in the state. There is a total of ten districts which will be affected by the cyclone by today evening," Patnaik told reporters.

Several National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have been deployed in 11 coastal districts of south Odisha.

