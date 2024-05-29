Cyclone Remal Aftermath: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Wreak Havoc In Assam, Meghalaya

Cyclone Remal, Assam, Meghalaya Rain Update: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Assam following the landfall on Sunday night of Cyclone Remal. Flood-like situations have emerged in the Kampur area of the state's Nagaon district as excess water from the swollen Borpani River submerged several villages in the area. Taking to twitter, IMD has posted, "Assam & Meghalaya is very likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 29th May and heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 30th May-2nd June, 2024."

Authorities opened the floodgates of two hydroelectric power projects following incessant rains due to the impact of Cyclone Remal. The excess water of the Borpani River washed away a portion of a wooden bridge in the Kampur area, while it also entered several houses. According to the local administration, incessant and heavy rainfall excessive water has infiltrated into houses of people and blocked roads in the Kampur Revenue Circle area. People are forced to leave their homes to take shelter in safer places, they said.

Similar destruction was seen in the Dima Hasao district of the state. Earlier, on Tuesday, it was reported that one person had died and 17 people sustained injuries as heavy rain accompanied by strong winds left a trail of destruction in the State.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on Tuesday, said in its report that one person was injured in the Palasbari area of Kamrup district. Several houses were damaged in the Palashbari, Chaygaon, and Boko Revenue Circle areas. Many trees were uprooted, and the infrastructure of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) was damaged in several places in Nagaon district.

Heatwave In North India

White northeast ia hit by Cyclone Remal, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in few parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Rajasthan, isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and heatwave conditions very likely in few parts of Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on 30th May: India Meteorological Department (IMD).