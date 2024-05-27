Cyclone Remal Makes Landfall, Heavy Rains Lash West Bengal, Odisha, Check Updates

New Delhi: Cyclone 'Remal' made landfall in West Bengal around Sunday midnight with extreme rains lashing the state's coastal regions. The state and central governments are all prepared to tackle the situation. The landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' commenced on Sunday evening between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts with an intensity of 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to hefty rainfall are predicted over the coastal districts of West Bengal and eastern districts of Gangetic West Bengal adjacent and the peak rainfall activity is likely till noon of May 27.

The met department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Northeastern States of Mizoram, Tripura and South Manipur on May 26 and over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on May 27 and 28.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Heavy rain and gusty winds lash Kolkata; visuals from Kalighat.



As per IMD, Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) “Remal” over the North Bay of Bengal about 110 km east of Sagar Islands (West Bengal),to move nearly northwards and cross Bangladesh and adjoining WB… pic.twitter.com/4PWmLVnOp0 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

#WATCH | Cyclone Remal | Purba Medinipur, West Bengal: NDRF teams deployed at Digha Beach. NDRF makes announcements requesting people to stay away from the beach.



As per IMD, cyclone 'Remal' is to make landfall today, at midnight between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal… pic.twitter.com/I4c0v18AEk — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

Reviewed the preparedness in the wake of Cyclone Remal. Took stock of the disaster management infrastructure and other related aspects. I pray for everyone’s safety and well being. pic.twitter.com/JW4iybKS5g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2024

SCS RemaL over North BoB is to move northwards about 130 km E-SE of Sagar Islands (WB), 140 km SW of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 140 km S-SE of Canning (WB), 160 km S-SW of Mongla (B) and cross Bangladesh and adj WB coasts by midnight today as SCS with max wind speed of 110-120 kmph. pic.twitter.com/uXvgYiOaM7 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2024

Bengal Guv To Stay Awake Amid Cyclone Landfall

The West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose has announced to stay awake throughout the night to monitor the situation from Raj Bhavan as cyclone 'Remal' is set to make landfall in the state, the statement said.

The official statement also added that the governor has decided to open the door of Raj Bhavan to the public for the requirement of any safe accommodation or any other form of assistance. The medical task force is also deployed for assistance to the general public during this critical period.

Modi's Government Measures For Coming Cyclone In Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a post on his official microblogging site X and informed that the review for Cyclone Remal has been done today and examined a disaster management team and other related aspects.

"Reviewed the preparedness in the wake of Cyclone Remal. Took stock of the disaster management infrastructure and other related aspects. I pray for everyone’s safety and well being," the post read.

IMD Predictions For Cyclone 'Remal'

IMD informed that from May 27-28, the weather will intensify, with extremely heavy rainfall anticipated in Gomati and Sepahijala districts. Other regions like South, Dhalai, Khowai, North, Unakoti, and West districts, will see heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and squally winds, the IMD said.

From May 28-29, light to moderate rains will persist, with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall predicted for the North, Unakoti, and Dhalai districts. IMD has advised the residents to remain vigilant and heed the warnings and advisories issued by local authorities.

Measures Taken By Eastern Railway

Eastern Railway has opened helpline numbers at Howrah and Sealdah as Remal due to the intense cyclonic storm. Eastern Railway has already implemented measures to ensure safety and minimize the impact which include the activation of a disaster management team.

Helpline Numbers- Sealdah: 033-23508794 (DOT) and 033- 23833326 (Auto Phone).