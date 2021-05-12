Cyclone Tauktae: Indian Coast Guard warns fishermen against venturing into sea between May 14-16

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday (May 12) issued advisory to the Fisheries department to warn the fishermen in Arabian sea coast, south Tamil Nadu coast not to proceed to sea and also to return to nearest harbour in view of cyclone building up in Arabian Sea between May 14-16.

The development comes hours after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast about a low-pressure area which is forming over the Arabian Sea and warned that it may intensify into a cyclone by May 16. Earlier in the day, the IMD too had advised fishermen out in deep sea in coastal areas of the country to return to the coast and also advised them not to venture into the sea.

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Bihar. The weather forecasting agency also said heavy rainfall is very likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

In a release, the IMD has said, "A low pressure area is very likely to form over south-east Arabian Sea around May 14 morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards across south-east Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and intensify gradually."

It may intensify into a cyclonic storm over east- central Arabian Sea around May 16 and continue to move north- northwestwards, it said.

As per IMD, areas like Lakshadweep, the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra are likely to be impacted. The name ‘Tauktae’ has been given by Myanmar and if it reaches the Indian coast, it will be India’s first cyclonic storm of this year 2021. Further, the weather agency suggests there is also the possibility of the storm changing its course towards Kutch and South Pakistan. If it does, then coastal Gujarat will be hit by the cyclone on May 17 or 18.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a meeting and directed officials of coastal districts in the state to remain alert and take necessary safety measures. Officials have predicted that the possible cyclonic activity would bring thunderstorms in the coastal region of the state, including Saurashtra and south Gujarat region.