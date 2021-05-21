'Ensure health facilities stocked', Centre tells states near eastern coastline ahead of Cyclone Yaas

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday directed the states in the eastern coastline to ensure adequate stocks ahead of Cyclone Yaas that is likely to hit by May 24.

In a letter letter to Chief Secretary of States of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and Administrator of Andaman and Nicobar Island, the Secretary of the health ministry, Rajesh Bhushan drew attention for taking immediate necessary measures, in all coastal districts.

He directed officials to ensure adequate power back up arrangements for all the hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chain and Oxygen generation units (MLO, PSA plants) other supportive medical facilities.

"It needs to be ensured that health facilities are stocked with adequate essential medicines and supplies to meet any exigencies arising due to disruption on movement of vehicles, due to high wind and heavy rainfall", the letter read.

He also pointed out that availability of water, electricity and fuel for the health facilities in affected districts should be ensured.

"As per information provided by IMD, a low pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24, likely to move northwestwards and reach near Odisha, West Bengal coasts around morning of May 26, as of now," Bhushan told Chief Secretaries.

Apart from the impact of Cyclone in Odisha and West Bengal, there is likely to be widespread rains in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and districts of the east coast that may cause inland flooding.