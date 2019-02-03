'Daily grind is becoming more difficult with time', wrote IIT student before jumping off campus building

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police on Saturday said that a 21-year-old student of the IIT allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the hostel building on the campus.

The police said initially it was that thought Anirudhya had died after falling off the seven-storey building by accident while talking over the mobile phone.

The incident occurred in Thursday and after inquiry police found that Anirudhya had mailed his friends that he was committing suicide as he had been depressed, PTI reported.

According to police, the IIT student had mailed his friends last week revealing his intention to take the extreme step.

In his mail, Anirudhya had said, "The decision to end my life is purely logical, based on my estimation of what the future contains. Life holds no intrigue anymore and the daily grind is becoming more difficult with time."

Police said that Anirudhya had met a psychiatrist a few days ago.

Meanwhile, IIT has released a statement extending the institute's deepest condolence to the family and friends of the deceased.

