Dangerous Temples In India: People Risk Their Lives To Worship These Temples

There are hundreds of lakhs of small and big temples in India. People have such unshakable faith in these temples that they are ready to come here again and again under all conditions. We will tell you about three such Indian temples which are very dangerous.

These are the types of temples that attract people who love adventure.

Kakanmathi Temple, Madhya Pradesh

Kakanmathi Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Depictions of supernatural events and mysterious happenings are common in Shiva temples, which makes this temple even more mysterious and dangerous. Stories of tantric activities are also common around the temple. People who come here have to face fear because of the tantric mantra. Kakanmath Temple, considered to be the most dangerous temple in India, is located in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. This temple is particularly known for its unique architecture, structural sturdiness and mysterious stories. This temple was built in the 11th century by King Kakandev of the Parmari dynasty. This temple is made of stone and the construction technique used in it is still a mystery. The stones are installed one above the other without any common material, which is why this construction looks very stable. The height of the temple is approximately 115 feet, which makes it a magnificent and unique sight. Placing the stones at such a height without modern technology was also a difficult task. According to locals and tourists, many supernatural events take place around the temple. Some say that the presence of ghosts is felt here at night. Stories of mysterious forces surrounding the temple also spread. This temple offers a terrifying experience, which is why it is considered dangerous.



Harihargarh, Nashik



Harihar Fort, also known as Harihargadh, is located in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. It is considered one of the most dangerous forts in India and the temple here is also known as one of the dangerous temples. This fort has steep steps made of stones cut at an angle of 80 degrees. Climbing stairs is very difficult and dangerous. The road to the fort is narrow and risky. Even a small mistake can be fatal here. This fort is located at an altitude of approximately 3676 meters above sea level. Climbing to such a height is both physically and mentally challenging. The temple inside the fort is dedicated to Lord Shiva, which is important from a religious perspective. Despite the difficult climb, devotees come here to worship.



Shri Ragha Devi Temple, Chhindwara



Shri Ragha Devi Temple, located in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, has also been included in the list of dangerous temples in India. This temple is located between rocks and hills, which makes the route here difficult and risky. During the rainy season, the paths become slippery and walking on rocks becomes difficult. Therefore, climbing becomes even more dangerous. At high altitudes, you have to deal with strong winds that can make it difficult to keep your balance. The temple of Shri Ragha Devi is old and of historical importance. Its architecture and location make it special. Stories of mysterious happenings and supernatural and tantric activities around the temple are also prevalent among the local people, making the place even more frightening and dangerous.

Now you say that the temple is so dangerous that people go to the temple to get rid of their dangers. So in such a situation, reaching these temples risking life is only the faith and belief of the people. People have to risk their lives to have darshan in these temples.