Day after Priyanka Chopra's announcement, Taslima Nasreen makes controversial comments on surrogacy

Writer Taslima Nasreen, who is known for her controversial comments, has once again caused a flutter with her remarks on surrogacy. Taslima criticised the process of surrogacy and said it is a narcissistic trait of rich people, calling surrogate kids "readymade babies".

While Taslima didn't mention any name, her comments come a day after Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced that they have welcomed their first child via surrogacy. Taslima said that if "badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one".

Taslima tweeted, "Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits - it is just a selfish narcissistic ego." She had also written, "How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?"

How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies? — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 22, 2022

Taslima's tweets have evoked different reactions on social media. Some users pointed out that many people opt for surrogacy because of medical reasons, while others pointed out that how a person wants to become a parent is an individual and personal choice. Another user said that commercial surrogacy is banned in many nations, including India, so it's not really exploitation. While some users said people should adopt, some users also pointed out if one can't do justice to adoption, they shouldn't. A woman wrote that it was insensitive on the writer's part to use the term "readymade".

Couple of months back, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough became parents to twin kids via surrogacy. Be it Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's youngest son or Karan Johar's twins, several celebs have opted for surrogacy in the recent past.

