trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666766
NewsIndia
WOMEN'S RESERVATION BILL

Day Not Far When A Muslim Will Be Lynched Inside Parliament: Asaduddin Owaisi On Ramesh Bidhuri Remark Row

Expressing worry over the current state of affairs, Owaisi predicted a potential incident of mob lynching targeting a Muslim within the Parliament very soon.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 08:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Day Not Far When A Muslim Will Be Lynched Inside Parliament: Asaduddin Owaisi On Ramesh Bidhuri Remark Row

Hyderabad: Days after his party voted against the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the 'two' votes opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam "shocked the Parliament." While addressing a public gathering in his parliamentary constituency, Hyderabad, the AIMIM MP said, "BJP leaders kept saying that two of our MPs voted against women's reservation bill. But, we shocked the parliament."

Addressing a public gathering in his parliamentary constituency, Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi highlighted that out of a total of 450 MPs, only two voted against the bill, while the majority supported it. He asserted that his stand was grounded in his belief, stating, "Allah is with me," in response to critics who questioned the dissenting votes.

Owaisi also underscored his perception of the political landscape, asserting that he stands alone in opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contrary to the alignment between the BJP and Congress. He stated, "I am fighting against PM Modi alone, and you are all together."

The AIMIM leader further voiced his concerns, alleging that leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, and RJD are hesitant to address the rights of Muslims and OBCs in the Parliament. He urged for reservations for Muslim and OBC women and accused certain political factions of being against these communities.

 

 

Expressing worry over the current state of affairs, Owaisi predicted a potential incident of mob lynching targeting a Muslim within the Parliament.

 

 

He even challenged Rahul Gandhi of the Congress to contest elections from Hyderabad instead of Wayanad, referencing the contentious issue of the Babri Masjid's demolition during the Congress regime.

 

 

The controversy surrounding remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against BSP MP Danish Ali fueled anger among opposition parties, leading to demands for stern action. Ali even issued an ultimatum, threatening to leave Parliament if an inquiry into the matter was not conducted.

The Women Quota Bill, securing 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, successfully passed its final legislative hurdle at the Rajya Sabha. However, Owaisi defended his party's opposition to the bill, emphasizing the absence of a sub-quota for Muslim and Other Backward Classes (OBC) women.

While some members of the Opposition voiced concerns about the bill's delayed implementation, the government assured that the process would move forward following due procedures.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train