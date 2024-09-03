Death Toll Rises To 33 As Torrential Rains Ravage Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

Andhra, Telangana Rain: Incessant rainfall continued to wreak havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, claiming at least 33 lives across both states. The downpour has severely impacted infrastructure, flooding rail tracks, roads, and vast agricultural lands, which has resulted in the cancellation and diversion of trains. The heavy rains have also caused significant disruption to daily life and inflicted damage on crops.

Rescue and relief operations have been intensified as agencies work to manage the situation. In Andhra Pradesh, at least 17 people have died in rain-related incidents and floods, while in Telangana, the death toll has reached 16 as the depression in the Bay of Bengal has brought continuous rain since Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for Tuesday.

In Telangana, relentless rainfall has submerged low-lying areas, damaged agricultural crops, and disrupted rail and road connections with neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced ex-gratia of Rs five lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in rain-related incidents. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected areas and declare the floods a national calamity.

An official statement from Revanth Reddy estimated the damage at Rs 5,000 crore based on preliminary assessments.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described the recent torrential rain and subsequent floods in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Vijayawada, as the ‘biggest disaster’ of his political career. He announced plans to request the central government to declare the floods a national calamity.

In a statement, Reddy declared a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each of the deceased.

Taking on to the social media platform X CM Naidu said, "I visited the flood affected areas in Vijayawada on the second day. I have personally supervised the assistance provided to the affected people. I assured them. The power boats sent by the Center and the arrangements made by the state government have increased the speed of relief operations. Public safety is our responsibility. All efforts are being made to bring people out of this unexpected calamity as soon as possible. I wish the affected people to be brave".

An official from the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) reported that heavy rains and waterlogging at multiple locations on the SCR network led to the cancellation of 432 trains and the partial cancellation of 13 trains. Additionally, 139 trains were diverted as of Monday afternoon.

(With inputs from PTI)