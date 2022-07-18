NewsIndia
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2022

Dedication or greed! Covid+ Nirmala Sitharaman's PIC at Presidential Election goes viral. Check here

The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, met in Bali on 15-16 July 2022, for the third time under the Indonesian G20 Presidency. The meeting was attended by G20 members, invited countries (including Ukraine), and international and regional organizations.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 07:27 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Dedication or greed! Covid+ Nirmala Sitharaman's PIC at Presidential Election goes viral. Check here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is down with COVID-19 infection after her return from Bali, Indonesia, where she attended G20 Finance Ministers' meeting. Sitharaman, who returned from Bali on Sunday, cast her vote on Monday in the Presidential election wearing a full PPE kit. Official sources said she contracted Covid-19 during her Indonesia visit and is taking precautions not to infect others. She is hale and hearty, sources said.

The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, met in Bali on 15-16 July 2022, for the third time under the Indonesian G20 Presidency. The meeting was attended by G20 members, invited countries (including Ukraine), and international and regional organizations.

Sitharaman also attended many events and held bilateral meetings on the sidelines G20 Finance Ministers meeting.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022