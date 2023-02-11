topStoriesenglish2572094
NewsIndia
DEENDAYAL UPADHYAYA

Deendayal Upadhyaya's Vision has Inspired Our Govt: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi credited Upadhyaya's vision of "antyodaya" and "integral humanism" as the inspiration behind his government's welfare thrust.
 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 11:25 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Deendayal Upadhyaya's Vision has Inspired Our Govt: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to Deendayal Upadhyaya, a key ideologue of the ruling BJP, on his 55th death anniversary, saying his vision has inspired the government to work for the marginalised.

An RSS functionary, Upadhyaya was among the founding leaders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later morphed into the BJP, and was its president when he was killed under mysterious circumstances during a train journey in 1968 in an alleged robbery bid.

Modi has credited Upadhyaya's vision of "antyodaya" and "integral humanism" as the inspiration behind his government's welfare thrust.

"I pay homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Punya Tithi. We will never forget his efforts for national progress and serving the poor. Inspired by his vision, we are working round the clock to ensure the fruits of development reach the marginalised and the downtrodden," the prime minister tweeted.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway