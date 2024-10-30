25 Lakh Diyas Light Up Ayodhya Sky; 2 Guinness World Records Created | 10 Points

Ayodhya celebrated 'Deepotsav-2024' on Wednesday, drawing thousands to the banks of the Sarayu River for Diwali festivities. This event marked the first Deepotsav since the Ram Temple's consecration in January.

Two Guinness World Records were also created. The first record recognized the most people simultaneously performing 'diya' rotations, while the second record was for displaying 2,512,585 oil lamps, achieved by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Tourism and the Ayodhya District Administration. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received both awards.

10 Key Points On Ayodhya Deepotsav