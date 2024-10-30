25 Lakh Diyas Light Up Ayodhya Sky; 2 Guinness World Records Created | 10 Points
The first record recognized the most people simultaneously performing 'diya' rotations, while the second record was for displaying 2,512,585 oil lamps.
Ayodhya celebrated 'Deepotsav-2024' on Wednesday, drawing thousands to the banks of the Sarayu River for Diwali festivities. This event marked the first Deepotsav since the Ram Temple's consecration in January.
Two Guinness World Records were also created. The first record recognized the most people simultaneously performing 'diya' rotations, while the second record was for displaying 2,512,585 oil lamps, achieved by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Tourism and the Ayodhya District Administration. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received both awards.
10 Key Points On Ayodhya Deepotsav
The banks of the Saryu River were adorned with 25 lakh diyas, which were placed and lit, creating a stunning visual display.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheaded the celebrations by pulling a chariot that carried artists depicting Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, amid flower shower. The tableau symbolised Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya also attended the festivities.
In the eighth edition of Deepotsav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Ayodhya's transformation is evidence of "double-engine government delivering on its promise," referring to the BJP government at both the state and central levels.
"This is just the beginning and this beginning has to reach its logical conclusion. So by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of its independence, Kashi and Mathura must also shine like Ayodhya," PTI quoted UP CM Adityanath.
Eighteen tableaux representing scenes from the Ramcharitmanas were displayed in a procession that moved gracefully from Saket Mahavidyalaya to Ram Katha Park, accompanied by the sounds of firecrackers and bursts of gulal, according to PTI.
In his address, the Chief Minister hit out at the opposition for ‘becoming barriers’ to the government's growth agenda, stating, "Just like mafias, these barriers would also be eliminated."
Samajwadi Party leader and Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad stated on Wednesday that the Ayodhya administration failed to invite him to the Deepotsav event.
Accusing the BJP government of 'politicising festivals,' Prasad voiced concerns over the party's influence on traditional celebrations. "I extend my greetings to all residents of Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali," he told ANI. He further expressed dismay, saying, "BJP is politicising our festivals too... dividing people." Prasad, who claimed he hadn't "received a pass or invitation to Deepotsav," expressed hopes that Diwali would be celebrated as 'a festival of brotherhood.'
Diwali, India’s cherished Festival of Lights, celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. As families gear up, homes fill with vibrant rangoli, glowing diyas, and twinkling lights. Prayers are offered to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, and festivities are marked by sharing sweets and gifts with loved ones.
