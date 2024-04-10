Defamation Case: Vivek Bindra Proposes Reconciliation With Sandeep Maheshwari

Days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to halt the criminal defamation proceedings against YouTuber and motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari, brought forth by Dr Vivek Bindra, the latter held a media briefing to put forward his points.

Earlier, the High Court had instructed Maheshwari to seek recourse from the Faridabad District Court, said reports. According to the court, non-compliance with its directives could lead to the Faridabad District Court issuing a warrant, necessitating Maheshwari's appearance by April 9, 2024, to address the criminal defamation allegations against him.

So far, the lack of an official statement in recent months was due to the court order issued by Faridabad Court, prohibiting both Dr Vivek Bindra and Sandeep Maheshwari from speaking or posting any social media content against each other. While this matter is still under court consideration, Bindra has been granted relief to freely express his side of the story publicly.

Addressing the media, Bindra proposed reconciliation to Sandeep Maheshwari. Despite Dr Bindra's repeated invitations for face-to-face resolution, Sandeep Maheshwari has not accepted the proposal, claimed Bindra. Maheshwari has not responded to the claims yet.

This legal confrontation originated from a video published by Maheshwari on December 11, 2023, which sparked a series of exchanges through posts and videos between the two parties. Subsequently, in December 2023, Bindra lodged a case in Faridabad.