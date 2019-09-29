close

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spends night onboard INS Vikramaditya, calls it ‘Sikandar of Samundar’

Rajnath Singh said that the nation is in safe hands and that the Indian Navy is always ready to defend the country against all threats.

Image: Rajnath Singh@Twitter

Onboard Vikramaditya: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday dubbed INS Vikramaditya as the ‘Sikandar of Samundar’  after spending 24 hours onboard on this aircraft carrier with the Western Fleet off the Goa Coast.

The Defence Minister spent Friday night onboard INS Vikramaditya and performed yoga along with Navy personnel on Sunday morning.

Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and shared his experience onboard the INS Vikramaditya.

''Spent 24 hours at INS Vikramaditya. This aircraft carrier is the ‘Sikandar of Samundar’. Visiting ‘Vikramaditya’ was one of the most memorable experiences of my life. A Day at Sea has given me a new perspective about the capabilities and power of the Indisan Navy,'' he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the Defence Minister said that it was a matter of great pride for him to have got the opportunity to interact with the Indian Navy personnel.

''I am most impressed to see the professionalism, commitment and spirited approach shown by the brave warriors of the Indian Navy,'' he tweeted.

He said that the Indian Navy is fully prepared to tackle any maritime security challenge.

''Witnessing the prowess and fire power of the Western Fleet first hand, I am reassured that the security of our nation is in safe hands and that the Indian Navy is always ready to defend the country against all threats,'' he said in another tweet.

"I can say with full confidence that our Navy has made full arrangements for maritime security. There is no scope of any doubt about it," Singh said.

In the concluding tweet, Singh said that on his return to New Delhi, he will personally write a letter to all the families of all Indian Navy personnel who are currently serving at the ‘INS Vikramaditya’.

''I shall express my sincere gratitude to them for bringing up such courageous men who are proud to serve the country,'' he tweeted.

The Defence Minister also took the opportunity to warn Pakistan and said that it still continues to make attempts to destabilise and divide the country.

He, however, asserted that Navy and Coast Guard are keeping a strict vigil foil such efforts.

Singh said, "We cannot forget 26/11 and if there was a lapse (that led to the attack) then it cannot be repeated. Our Navy and Coast Guard are always on alert."

The Defence Minister had on Saturday commissioned the newly built Scorpene-class submarine INS Khanderi.

The submarine was handed over to the Navy by Mazgaon Dockyard Ltd, a defence PSU, on September 19.

Earlier on September 19, Rajnath Singh flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft from the HAL airport in Bengaluru, becoming the first defence minister to fly in the indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA).

