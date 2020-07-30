Delhi adds 1,093 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; death toll climbs to 3,936

New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday (July 30) recorded 1,093 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 1.34 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 3,936, according to Delhi health department bulletin.

Twenty-nine deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, and the number of active cases in the city today stands at 10,743 (7.99 per cent of the total number), down from 10,770 the previous day.

The recovery rate in Delhi now stands at 89.07 percent, with 5.61 percent infection rate. The city has so far conducted more than 10 lakh tests. The coronavirus death rate currently in Delhi is 2.93 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 5531 RTPCR tests were conducted, with 13,944 Antigen tests, while the total number of 19,475 tests were conducted in the capital.

So far, 10,13,694 tests have been conducted in Delhi, which has 5873 patients in home isolation.

On Monday, the daily count of cases had dipped to 613, the lowest in two months. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, cases have been reported in excess of 1,000. The death toll from COVID-19 was 3,907 on Wednesday.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3947, till date.