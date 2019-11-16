Delhi air pollution issue raised by MPs at all-party meeting held ahead of Parliament winter session

New Delhi: The deadly air pollution in Delhi was among the other issues raised by the MPs at the all-party meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday ahead of the winter session of Parliament. The meeting was chaired by Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part in the all-party meeting along with leaders of various parties in the Lok Sabha. Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi were there too.

The severe air pollution in Delhi and its nearby areas is one of the biggest issues pertaining to the central as well as the state government right now.

The pollution level in Delhi has mostly been in the 'severe' category since the past few weeks. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Friday was recorded at 482 which falls under the 'severe' category with PM10 being 504 and PM2.5 - 332. However, there was a slight improvement in air quality on Saturday.

Live TV

Due to the toxic air pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15. As the scheme ended on Friday, Kejriwal said that he might implement the scheme for a few days more if the pollution level doesn't improve. A decision to renew it would, however, be taken on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to prepare a road map to tackle the deadly pollution by installing air-purifying towers across Delhi and pulled up the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over rise in air pollution. The apex court said that "Delhi is suffering badly" and the "Odd-Even scheme may not be the solution to curb air pollution."

Meanwhile, the Winter Session of the Parliament is all set to begin from Monday (November 18) and will continue till December 13.