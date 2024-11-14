Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Engulfed In Smog, AQI Drops Down To 'Severe'

Delhi woke up with is facing with its worst air quality of the season, as thick fog and rising pollution levels have caused the Air Quality Index (AQI) to surge into the "severe" category for the second consecutive day.

The national capital recorded an AQI of 432 at 6 a.m. on Thursday, a sharp spike from the previous day's reading of 418. With fog engulfing the city and much of North India, air quality has deteriorated rapidly, affecting millions of residents.

AQI Soars Past 400 in Several Areas

As of Thursday morning, the AQI in several areas of Delhi breached the 400 mark, which falls under the "severe" category. Anand Vihar recorded a dangerously high AQI of 473 at 5 a.m., while other areas like Aya Nagar, Ashok Vihar, and Wazirpur also reported AQI levels above 400.

The city's overall air quality averaged at 432, further confirming the alarming pollution levels.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s air quality hit the "severe" category for the first time this season, with the AQI climbing to 418 by 4 p.m. The pollution worsened by evening, reaching a high of 454 by 9 p.m., indicating an escalating health risk for residents.

The AQI scale, ranging from 0 to 450+, categorizes air quality as follows: 0-50 (Good), 51-100 (Satisfactory), 101-200 (Moderate), 201-300 (Poor), 301-400 (Very Poor), 401-450 (Severe), and anything above 450 as "Severe Plus."

Dense Fog

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that "dense to very dense fog" is likely to persist during the night and early morning hours across parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and surrounding regions until Saturday.

In addition to the fog, Delhi's temperatures have also dropped significantly. The city recorded its lowest daytime temperature of the season on Wednesday, with Safdarjung witnessing a sharp decline from 32.8°C on Tuesday to 27.8°C on Wednesday.

The cooler weather has compounded the issue, making the air more stagnant and allowing pollutants to accumulate.

Air Quality Management Measures: No Stage 3 Action Yet

Despite the severe pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided not to implement Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) at this time. Stage 3 would typically include measures such as halting in-person classes for primary schools and imposing a ban on construction activities.

However, the CAQM has reassured the public that the situation will likely improve as the pollutant concentration is expected to decline from Thursday onwards, with the AQI forecasted to return to the "very poor" category.

Health Implications of 'Severe' Air Quality

Prolonged exposure to "severe" air quality levels poses significant health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or heart conditions. Respiratory problems, eye irritation, and increased risk of cardiovascular diseases are common consequences of poor air quality.

Experts urge residents to take precautions, including wearing N95 masks, limiting outdoor activities, and ensuring proper ventilation indoors.

The air quality in Delhi is expected to improve slightly in the coming days as weather conditions change. However, the persistent fog and cold temperatures in the region indicate that pollution levels may remain high through the weekend.

The IMD has also forecasted foggy conditions across several northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, until at least Saturday.