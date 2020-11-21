Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; overall AQI stands at 313

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on Saturday (November 21) and is likely to deteriorate further amid a dip in the minimum temperature. A change in the wind direction has also increased the share of stubble burning in the city's pollution slightly.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 313 in the morning and stood at 309 in the noon, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the AQI was at 265 in Anand Vihar, 296 in Ashok Vihar, 271 in Old Delhi's popular marketplace Chandni Chowk, 303 in Dwarka Sector 8 and 290 in RK Puram, all falling under the 'poor' category.

Also Read: Delhi records coldest November morning in 14 years

On November 20, the overall AQi in Delhi stood at 309 in the noon, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the AQI was at 325 in Anand Vihar, 328 in Ashok Vihar, 315 in Old Delhi's popular marketplace Chandni Chowk, 335 in Dwarka Sector 8 and 302 in RK Puram, all falling under the `very poor` category.

Officials from Ministry of Earth Sciences stated that Delhi`s overall AQI is expected to marginally improve on Saturday and Sunday as a result of "relatively better ventilation conditions" due to accelerated local surface winds. However, they also forecast the air quality to deteriorate on November 23.

Temperatures were appreciably below normal at many places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on Nov 20, with the national capital recording a minimum of 7.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month of November in 14 years. It is Delhi's lowest minimum temperature in November since November 29, 2006, when the city recorded a minimum of 7.3 degrees Celsius, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

"The criteria has been met on Friday. We will declare a cold wave in Delhi if the situation persists on Saturday," Srivastava said.

Live TV