Delhi municipal poll

Delhi BJP announces candidates for posts to three civic bodies

The BJP announces names of candidates for mayor, deputy mayor, chairperson and vice chairperson posts of the standing committee for the polls to be held next Wednesday.

Delhi BJP announces candidates for posts to three civic bodies

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday (June 17, 2020) announced the names of its mayor, deputy mayor and other posts candidates for the upcoming civic body elections. The BJP currently rules all three municipal corporations in Delhi.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta shared the names of the candidates. Jai Prakash from North Delhi, Nirmal Jain from East Delhi, Anamika Mithlesh from South Delhi have been named for the mayoral posts of the three corporations. 

Delhi BJP, Delhi municipal body poll

The mayoral tenure of five years sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second year is an open category, third year is for reserved category, and the remaining two years are also for open category.

The BJP candidates for mayor, deputy mayor, chairperson and vice chairperson posts of the standing committee are expected to win the polls to be held next Wednesday as the party has a majority in the three civic bodies.

The names of the BJP candidates have been announced today which is the last day of filing nominations for the elections. 

