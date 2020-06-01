Delhi border sealed for week; salons, barber shops to open: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The borders of Delhi will continue to remain sealed for a week while all shops and factories have been allowed to function ni the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said people engaged in essential services, government employees and those with e-permit will, however, be exempted and be allowed to enter the national capital.

He also sought suggestions from the people on opening of borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and asked them to send their feedback on the matter by Friday 5 pm.

WhatsApp number: 8800007722

email: delhicm.Suggestions@gmail.com

Call on this number 1031 .

"Further decision on opening borders of the national capital will be taken on the basis of suggestions," he said during the briefing.

Speaking on the availability of beds at hospitals in the national capital, CM Kejriwal assured that there is no shortage of beds to treat COVID-19 positive patients in the city. He, however, added that

The Chief Minister also announced that hair salons can open in Delhi but spas will continue to remain suspended from functioning. "Apart from whatever was allowed till now, barbershops and salons will be opened but spas will remain closed," he asserted. He also said that from the earlier odd-even rule, all shops across the national capital can begin their operation.

The restriction on the number of passengers from autos and e-rickshaw was also lifted today. "In autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles, as per earlier orders, the number of passengers was fixed. But now we are lifting the restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in auto, e-rickshaws and other vehicles,” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, a curfew will be imposed in the national capital from 9 pm to 5 am and during this time period, people, other than those who are employed in essential services, will not be allowed to step outside.