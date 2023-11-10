trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686476
Delhi BREAKING: No Odd-Even Scheme Amidst Improved Air Quality After Rain

BREAKING: Delhi Enviornment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday announced that the Odd-Even scheme that was scheduled to be enacted from 13th November in Delhi has been postponed.

New Delhi: In a big development, the Delhi Government has decided to defer the implementation of the Odd-Even Scheme, which mandates four-wheelers to ply based on their number plates on alternate days. Originally scheduled to be enforced from the 13th to the 20th of November, the scheme has been put on hold until further notice.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai cited a decrease in pollution levels following light rain in the morning as the reason behind the decision.

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, directed the Delhi government to make a definitive decision on the implementation of the Odd-Even Scheme. The court, however, refrained from taking a decision itself, leaving the matter in the hands of the state government.

