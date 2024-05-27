Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752753
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL BAIL

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Seeks 7-Day Extension Of Interim Bail From Supreme Court On Medical Grounds

Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a seven-day extension on his interim bail in connection with the alleged liquor policy case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 27, 2024, 11:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Seeks 7-Day Extension Of Interim Bail From Supreme Court On Medical Grounds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a seven-day extension on his interim bail in connection with the alleged liquor policy case. Aam admi Party (AAP) informed that the PIL of extension is sought on medical grounds as Kejriwal has lost 7 kilogrammes of weight since his arrest and his ketone level is high, which could signal some serious disease. The AAP convenor was out on bail until June 1. 

Delhi CM was released from Delhi’s Tihar jail on May 10 after the Apex Court granted him bail with the condition that he has to surrender to authorities on June 2. Several other implications included that he was not to attend his office as Chief Minister but could participate in the election campaigning. Kejriwal was released after spending 50 days in jail on corruption charges related to the alleged liquor policy scam. 

The party said doctors recommended Kejriwal get a PET-CT (positron emission tomography and computed tomography) scan and other tests, so he asked for more time on his interim bail. Since getting out of jail, Kejriwal has been busy campaigning for the INDIA bloc in the current Lok Sabha elections. 

Days after the dates for Lok Sabha elections were released, the Delhi CM was arrested in an excise policy scam on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate. 

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are taking place in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, with counting and results scheduled for June 4.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New revelations comes in the Pune hit and run case.
DNA Video
DNA: Violence reported from Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mehbooba Mufti is remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan's Phalodi sizzles at 49 degree Celsius
DNA Video
DNA: 1 killed, in blast at Chhattisgarh’s largest explosives factory
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi and CM Yogi clash over Muslim reservation
DNA Video
DNA: What happend if low voter turn out in the Delhi assembly
DNA Video
DNA: How educated is your Lok Sabha candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Talk about Muslim Rservation!
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies