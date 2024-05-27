Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Seeks 7-Day Extension Of Interim Bail From Supreme Court On Medical Grounds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a seven-day extension on his interim bail in connection with the alleged liquor policy case. Aam admi Party (AAP) informed that the PIL of extension is sought on medical grounds as Kejriwal has lost 7 kilogrammes of weight since his arrest and his ketone level is high, which could signal some serious disease. The AAP convenor was out on bail until June 1.

Delhi CM was released from Delhi’s Tihar jail on May 10 after the Apex Court granted him bail with the condition that he has to surrender to authorities on June 2. Several other implications included that he was not to attend his office as Chief Minister but could participate in the election campaigning. Kejriwal was released after spending 50 days in jail on corruption charges related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The party said doctors recommended Kejriwal get a PET-CT (positron emission tomography and computed tomography) scan and other tests, so he asked for more time on his interim bail. Since getting out of jail, Kejriwal has been busy campaigning for the INDIA bloc in the current Lok Sabha elections.

Days after the dates for Lok Sabha elections were released, the Delhi CM was arrested in an excise policy scam on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are taking place in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, with counting and results scheduled for June 4.