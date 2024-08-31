Delhi Coaching Centre Death Case: Court Remands Six Accused to Four Days Of CBI Custody

A Delhi court has remanded six individuals to four days in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants. The victims, Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nevin Dalvin, drowned in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajender Nagar last month. The incident occurred on the evening of July 27, 2024, during heavy flooding in the area.

Court Orders CBI Custody

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg ordered the remand of the six accused—Abhishek Gupta, Deshpal Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, and Parvinder Singh—to CBI custody. The court stated that they would be produced again on September 4, 2024. The CBI had requested four days of custody, citing the need for further investigation.

CBI Takes Over Investigation

The CBI assumed control of the case from the Delhi Police following an order from the Delhi High Court on August 2, 2024. The agency has registered a case under multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, and violations related to building safety regulations.

Illegal Use of Building and Fire Safety Violations

According to the CBI, the basement of the building was being improperly used as a library-cum-exam hall for students, despite the occupancy certificate specifying its use for parking, household storage, and a car lift. The building also lacked a valid fire safety certificate at the time of the incident. The agency revealed that a show-cause notice had been issued to the owner, Abhishek Gupta, for violating the Master Plan Delhi, 2021, and for the misuse of the property. Gupta had responded, claiming that he had applied for a fire safety certificate, which was later issued on July 9, 2024.

Defense Counsel's Opposition

The defense counsel for the accused opposed the CBI's remand request, arguing that the agency had not provided sufficient justification for taking the accused into custody. Advocate Kaushal Jeet Kait, representing the four joint owners of the basement, highlighted that one of the accused, Sarabjit Singh, had recently undergone surgery and required medication during his custody.