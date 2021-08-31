Delhi Congress Committee office bearers join AAP, Raghav Chadha welcomes new members in the party

New Delhi: People are constantly joining the Aam Aadmi Party after being influenced by the Kejriwal government's monumental work in various areas like schools, hospitals, electricity, water, roads, and Wi-Fi services. AAP senior Leader and MLA Raghav Chadha inducted several former Congress workers and office bearers into the party.

On the occasion, Chadha said that the country's politics needs youth leadership, and the Aadmi Party is the party of the youth and inspired by CM Kejriwal’s work, governance, and honesty, people have been constantly joining the Aam Aadmi Party.

On Monday, Vikas Sharma and Mehar Yadav joined the Aam Aadmi Party with their supporters. Introducing the leaders to the gathering, Raghav Chadha said, “Vikas Sharma served the Congress for the last 16 years. He held important positions, like the Block Youth Congress President and District Karol Bagh Vice President and was till now a Delegate of the Delhi State Congress Committee. Mehar Yadav has also held important posts like Block Youth Congress President, and Rajinder Nagar Vidhan Sabha Youth Congress President and was currently a Delegate of the Delhi State Congress Committee.”

With Mehar Yadav and Vikas Sharma joining the Aam Aadmi Party, the Rajinder Nagar Congress team has completely shifted to Aam Aadmi Party, making the party stronger in Rajinder Nagar.

While inducting them into the party, Raghav Chadha said, “They are taking these tough political decisions after being influenced by the development works done during by the Aam Aadmi Party. Both the leaders along with their teams have assured that they would serve the public by working step by step with the Kejriwal government. The country's politics needs youth leadership, and the Aadmi Party is the party of the youth”

