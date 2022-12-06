topStoriesenglish
Delhi cop kills self with gun, body found in park

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said around 9 am, information was received that a man’s body was found in the district park in Sector 19, Dwarka. A gunshot injury was found on the body.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 05:07 PM IST

Delhi cop kills self with gun, body found in park

New Delhi: A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector died by suicide here on Tuesday morning, police said. Ashok Yadav (55), posted with the traffic unit of Tughlaq Road Circle, New Delhi district, used his service pistol to shoot himself, they said.

He shot himself with his service pistol, he said. “Crime and FSL teams have examined the spot. Inquest proceedings are being conducted,” Vardhan said.

No foul play is suspected and no suicide note was recovered from the spot, he said, adding that the reason behind Yadav’s extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Yadav is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son, the police said. 

