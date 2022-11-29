topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DELHI COURT

Delhi Court rejects ex-Congress MLA Asif Khan’s bail plea in cop manhandling case

On November 26, 2022, a Delhi court ordered the detention of former Congress legislator Asif Khan for 14 days. Now the court has rejected his bail plea

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 04:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Delhi court has denied bail to former Congress legislator Asif Khan
  • His bail application was denied by Metropolitan Magistrate Shikha Chahal
  • Asif Khan misbehaved with Sub Inspector Akshay

New Delhi: A court in New Delhi denied bail to former Congress legislator Asif Khan in connection with an alleged assault on a police officer on Tuesday (November 29, 2022). Khan's bail application was denied by Metropolitan Magistrate Shikha Chahal on Saturday after he was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer and manhandling him. A detailed order is being prepared. An FIR was filed against Khan at the Shaheen Bagh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Asif Khan, a Shaheen Bagh resident, was using a portable speaker to address a public gathering in front of the Tayyab mosque on Friday(November 25, 2022).  when he misbehaved with Sub Inspector Akshay.

Detention for 14 days

On Saturday, a court in this city ordered the detention of former Congress legislator Asif Khan for 14 days. Khan, whose daughter is running in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, was arrested early Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with and manhandling a police officer, according to police. Earlier on Friday, Asif Khan, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, was using a portable speaker to address a public gathering in front of the Tayyab mosque when he misbehaved with Sub Inspector Akshay, who approached Asif and inquired about the gathering. The former legislator was taken into custody by Metropolitan Magistrate Aditi Rao, who remanded him in judicial custody.

Delhi Police’s statement

"On November 25 a police personnel, Sub Inspector Akshay, during patrolling in the area noticed a gathering of about 20-30 people in front of Tayyab Masjid. The policeman reached in front of Tayyab Masjid near the gathering, where Asif Mohammad Khan, (father of Congress MCD Councillor candidate Ms Ariba Khan) a resident of Thokar number 9, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi along with his supporters was present in front of Tayyab Masjid and addressing the gathering using a portable speaker," Delhi Police said on Friday.

(With agecnies inputs)

Delhi CourtCongress Asif KhanSaket CourtMLACop manhandling case

