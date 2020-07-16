Delhi court sentences 284 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members from 21 countries

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday (July 16) sentenced as many as 284 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members from 21 countries to stand till rise of the court. The Saket court, where the charge sheet in the case was filed on July 6, also slapped these Jamaat members with a fine of 5 to 10 thousand rupees.

According to reports, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police submitted the charge sheet against the Tablighi Jamaat members from 21 countries for violating the rules in the wake of coronavirus lockdown imposed in the national capital.

All the Jamaat members admitted their mistakes before the court as they were found guilty under the Pandemic Act, 14B of Foreign Act, 51 DM Act, 3 Pandemic Act, Section 188, 269, 270, 271 of IPC.

The court, however, pronounced its sentence against them to stand till rise of the court.

Notably, Delhi Police's Crime Branch team under Inspector Satish Kumar investigated the case and submitted 47 charge sheets against 915 foreign Jamaat members in a record time of three days.

The Tablighi Jamaat members belong to the following countries:

1- Malaysia- 121

2- Saudi Arabia - 11

3- Sudan - 5

4- Algeria - 8

5- UK - 2

6- Belgium - 1

7- Egypt-1

8- Philippines - 6

9- China - 7

10- Morocco - 2

11- Ukraine - 1

12- Fiji - 14

13- Brazil- 7

14- Afghanistan - 4

15- Australia- 2

16- Mali-2

17- Dgbuti - 2

18- Kenya - 2

19- Sri Lanka - 17

20- Myanmar- 47

21- Nepal- 22

The foreign national had come to participate in a religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.