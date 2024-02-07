trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718769
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Delhi Court Takes Cognizance Of ED Complaint, Summons CM Arvind Kejriwal On February 17

The ED has accused Kejriwal of skipping consecutive summons by the central agency. The ED had issued five summons to Kejriwal to join the probe in the Delhi Excise Policy Case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Court Takes Cognizance Of ED Complaint, Summons CM Arvind Kejriwal On February 17

New Delhi: The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court has asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17. The ED has accused Kejriwal of skipping consecutive summons by the central agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. The ED had issued five summons to Kejriwal which the Delhi CM did not comply to.

The ED then filed a complaint against Kejriwal in the court, seeking his presence. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra said that she has taken cognisance of the ED’s complaint and issued summons to Kejriwal. The court also directed the ED to serve the summons to Kejriwal through the Delhi Police. 

On February 2, Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate's summons for the fifth time in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case. The fresh summons to the Delhi Chief Minister followed the fourth summons, which he had skipped on January 18.

While skipping the fifth summons, the party called it "unlawful." Kejriwal has so far skipped four previous summons issued by the ED on January 18, January 3, November 2, and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'
DNA Video
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?
DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?