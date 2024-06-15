Delhi Water Crisis: Minister Atishi Urges Residents To Use Water Wisely Amid Ongoing Shortages

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Atishi said that due to severe heatwave conditions, the water shortage persisted in Delhi. She appealed to people to consciously and carefully use the available water. Atishi said, "Due to severe heatwave conditions, water shortage in Delhi persists. Water supply to Delhi is falling short. Water in Wazirabad pond is almost finished. Munak canal, which is fed by two other canals, is also short of water. Water production in Delhi has fallen by 70 MGD. Earlier, it was 1005 MGD; now it has reduced to 932 MGD. All 7 water treatment plants fed by the Munak Canal are producing less water." She said that emergency tube wells have been made in many areas, especially West Delhi.

She further said, "Emergency tube wells have been made in many areas of Delhi and linked with the water supply. Especially in Bawana, Dwarka, and Nangloi (West Delhi). For emergency, borewells have been linked to Underground service reservoir (UGR) so that underground reservoirs can be connected to borewells." She said that Delhi Jal Board is supplying nearly 10 MGD of water via tankers.

"Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tankers are making 10,000 trips in a day. DJB is supplying nearly 10 MGD of water via tankers. We have asked the DJB to provide extra tankers wherever necessary and conduct an assessment wherever tankers are unable to reach. Fixed points of water tankers are also being increased. New areas of water crisis are coming up," she further added. She further said that Himachal Pradesh is ready to provide water to Delhi but the Upper Yamuna River Board has asked for some more calculations from the state.

Atishi further said, "In yesterday's Upper Yamuna River Board meeting, Himachal Pradesh has reiterated that it is ready to provide water to Delhi. Himachal Pradesh has clarified that out of its share of the Upper Yamuna water, it has 130 cusec surplus water. HP is ready to provide the water but the Upper Yamuna River Board has asked for some more calculations from the state." She further said that she had a conversation with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and he has assured all possible support.

"CM Sukhvinder Sukhu has assured all possible support. Since the Upper Yamuna River Board can take some time to assess the calculations, Delhi has made a humanitarian appeal to Haryana, urging the state to release some additional water for Delhi. Delhi government officers have also talked to Haryana government officers, and in all probability, a delegation of senior Delhi officers will travel to Chandigarh and meet Haryana officers. I even urge the Delhi people to consciously and carefully use the available water," she added.