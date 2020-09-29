Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday was discharged from hospital after his COVID-19 test report result was negative. Sisodia, who was battling a double infection of COVID-19 and dengue, was administered a convalescent plasma therapy, an official had said on September 25.

The Deputy CM has been advised to take rest for a week. Sisodia was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket, from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital in the national capital on September 25.

"Plasma therapy has been administered to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is suffering from dengue & COVID-19 at Max hospital, Saket," an official statement had said.

Sisodia was earlier admitted to LNJP hospital after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels.

Earlier on September 14, the Deputy Chief Minister had informed about his positive test results for COVID-19, following which he had isolated himself. Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital from being under home-isolation after he had contracted the infection.

A senior doctor from LNJP Hospital had said, "He is still in ICU since yesterday, but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support as per requirement and under constant observation. The Deputy CM will be administered an RT-PCR test in a couple of days."

Asked if the minister has any co-morbidities, the doctor, also a senior official had said, "He has hypertension." Notably, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility. The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was admitted to the hospital after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels.

Sisodia was unable to attend the one-day Delhi Assembly session on September 14 since he had tested positive for the disease. He is the second Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to contract COVID-19 infection after Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Jain tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was administered plasma therapy.