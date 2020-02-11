Delhi election result 2020: List of AAP, BJP, Congress candidates leading and trailing

New Delhi: As the counting of votes began for the 70-member Assembly seats on Tuesday (February 11), surprising trends started coming in. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the majority mark of 36 as per initial trends and is leading in 40+ seats, while the BJP has maintained its lead on 20+ seats.

The counting will decide the fate of about 672 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress today in a three-cornered contest.

Find here the full list of winners of AAP, BJP

Find here the list of Bharatiya Janata Party winners

Find here the list of Aam Aadmi Party winners

The national capital recorded a voter turnout of 62.59%, and Ballimaran assembly constituency--under Chandni Chowk-- recorded the highest percentage of 71.6 per cent while the lowest turnout was recorded at Delhi Cantonment at 45.4 per cent.

AAP is hoping for a second consecutive term, while the BJP is eyeing to gain a majority. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi under the leadership of late Sheila Dixit till it lost to AAP in 2015 polls, is hoping for a revival.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3, while Congress failed to open its account.