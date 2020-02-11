हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Assembly election result 2020

Delhi assembly election result 2020: List of Aam Aadmi Party winners

Live news and results of Aam Adami Party (AAP) winners in Delhi Assembly election 2020: AAP was the first to release its candidate list and contested in all the 70 seats of Delhi assembly. Out of the total 70 seats, 46 are sitting MLAs while 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced, 9 seats that were vacant have been given to new candidates.

Aam Adami Party (AAP) is storming back to power in Delhi with a massive mandate and Arvind Kejriwal will take over as the chief minister of the national capital yet again. Delhi voted in a single-phase on Saturday (February 8) to decide the fate of 672 candidates. Delhi election voting began at 8 am across all 70 constituencies. 

AAP was the first to release its candidate list and contested in all the 70 seats of Delhi assembly. Out of the total 70 seats, 46 are sitting MLAs while 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced, 9 seats that were vacant have been given to new candidates.  On the other hand  the saffron party has fielded candidates on 67 seats, leaving the three its allies from JD(U) and the LJP. The Congress has fielded candidates on 61 seats.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal contested from New Delhi seat and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Patparganj, Cabinet minister Satyendar Kumar Jain from Shakur Bastia and other leaders like Atishi, Dilip Pandey and Raghav Chadha who contested from Kalkaji, Timarpur, and Rajinder Nagar, respectively.

As per the Election Commission of India, the total number of electors this year was 1, 47,86,382 out of which 66,80,277 are female and 81,05,236 are male. The number of senior citizens in the voter list is numbered at 2,04,830.

Here's the full list of AAP winners (this will be updated as and when results are declared):

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Winners
Constituency Winner
Narela  
Burari  
Timarpur  
Adarsh Nagar  
Badli  
Rithala  
Bawana  
Mundka  
Kirari  
Sultanpur Majra  
Nangloi Jat  
Mangol Puri  
Rohini  
Shalimar Bagh  
Shakur Basti  
Tri Nagar  
Wazirpur  
Model Town  
Sadar Bazar  
Chandni Chowk  
Matia Mahal  
Ballimanm  
Karol Bagh  
Patel Nagar  
Moti Nagar  
Madipur  
Rajouri Garden  
Hari Nagar  
Tilak Nagar  
Janakpuri  
Vikaspuri  
Uttam Nagar  
Dwarka  
Matiala  
Najafgarh  
Bijwasan  
Palam  
Delhi Cantonment  
Rajinder Nagar  
New Delhi  
Jangpura  
Kasturba Nagar  
Malviya Nagar  
R K Puram  
Mehrauli  
Chhatarpur  
Deoli  
Ambedkar Nagar  
Sangam Vihar  
Greater Kailash  
Kalkaji  
Tugalakabad  
Badarpur  
Okhla  
Trilokpuri  
Kondli  
Patparganj  
Laxmi Nagar  
Vishwas Nagar  
Krishna Nagar  
Gandhi Nagar  
Shahdara  
Seemapuri  
Rohtas Nagar  
Seelampur  
Ghonda  
Babarpur  
Gukalpur  
Mustafabad  
Karawal Nagar  

AAP is eyeing a big win in Delhi Assembly election 2020, as AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that they are come back in Delhi with clear majority after the exit poll results were released just after the voting ended. 

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, AAP registered to win on 67 out of the total 70 seats getting a clear majority. The BJP had won only three seats, while the Congress had failed to open its account.

