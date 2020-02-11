Delhi assembly election result 2020: List of Bharatiya Janata Party winners

Delhi voted in a single-phase on Saturday (February 8) to decide the fate of 672 candidates. One of the key parties in the election BHP contested on 67 seats, leaving the three its allies from JD(U) and the LJP.

BJP contested the Delhi assembly election under the leadership of actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari. Prime minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah did high-octane campaigns and tried to woo the voters of Delhi.

In its election manifesto for Delhi, BJP has promised to reduce pollution in Delhi by pushing for the use of electric vehicles, along with it the saffron party has also promised good quality flour for poor at Rs 2 per kg, clean drinking water for every household if elected to power. The party further committed that they will set up a Yamuna Development Board to clean the polluted river.

Some of the key candidates include Sunil Yadav who will be contested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Ravi Negi fielded from Patparganj against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kapil Mishra from Model Town, Vijender Gupta from Rohini, Ajit Kharkhari from Najafgarh and Tajinder Bagga from Hari Nagar.

Here's the list of winners (the list will be updated as and when results are declared):

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, AAP registered to win on 67 out of the total 70 seats getting a clear majority. The BJP had won only three seats, while the Congress had failed to open its account.