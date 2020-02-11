हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

Delhi assembly election result 2020: List of Bharatiya Janata Party winners

Live news and results of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winners in Delhi Assembly election 2020:  BJP contested the Delhi assembly election under the leadership of actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari. Prime minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah did high-octane campaigns and tried to woo the voters of Delhi. 

Delhi voted in a single-phase on Saturday (February 8) to decide the fate of 672 candidates. One of the key parties in the election BHP contested on 67 seats, leaving the three its allies from JD(U) and the LJP. 

In its election manifesto for Delhi, BJP has promised to reduce pollution in Delhi by pushing for the use of electric vehicles, along with it the saffron party has also promised good quality flour for poor at Rs 2 per kg, clean drinking water for every household if elected to power. The party further committed that they will set up a Yamuna Development Board to clean the polluted river.

Some of the key candidates include Sunil Yadav who will be contested against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Ravi Negi fielded from Patparganj against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kapil Mishra from Model Town, Vijender Gupta from Rohini, Ajit Kharkhari from Najafgarh and Tajinder Bagga from Hari Nagar. 

Here's the list of winners (the list will be updated as and when results are declared):

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) And Allies Winners
Constituency Winner
Narela  
Burari  
Timarpur  
Adarsh Nagar  
Badli  
Rithala  
Bawana  
Mundka  
Kirari  
Sultanpur Majra  
Nangloi Jat  
Mangol Puri  
Rohini  
Shalimar Bagh  
Shakur Basti  
Tri Nagar  
Wazirpur  
Model Town  
Sadar Bazar  
Chandni Chowk  
Matia Mahal  
Ballimanm  
Karol Bagh  
Patel Nagar  
Moti Nagar  
Madipur  
Rajouri Garden  
Hari Nagar  
Tilak Nagar  
Janakpuri  
Vikaspuri  
Uttam Nagar  
Dwarka  
Matiala  
Najafgarh  
Bijwasan  
Palam  
Delhi Cantonment  
Rajinder Nagar  
New Delhi  
Jangpura  
Kasturba Nagar  
Malviya Nagar  
R K Puram  
Mehrauli  
Chhatarpur  
Deoli  
Ambedkar Nagar  
Sangam Vihar  
Greater Kailash  
Kalkaji  
Tugalakabad  
Badarpur  
Okhla  
Trilokpuri  
Kondli  
Patparganj  
Laxmi Nagar  
Vishwas Nagar  
Krishna Nagar  
Gandhi Nagar  
Shahdara  
Seemapuri  
Rohtas Nagar  
Seelampur  
Ghonda  
Babarpur  
Gukalpur  
Mustafabad  
Karawal Nagar  

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, AAP registered to win on 67 out of the total 70 seats getting a clear majority. The BJP had won only three seats, while the Congress had failed to open its account.

delhi assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly election result 2020Delhi Assembly election resultBharatiya Janata PartyBJP
