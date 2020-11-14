Delhi engulfs in smog as AQI remains in 'severe' category

New Delhi: The residents of Delhi woke up to thick smog engulfed in parts of the national capital on Saturday (November 14, 2020). The thick smog was due to the rising air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

As per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 'severe category' in Anand Vihar which was at 424. The second highest AQI was recorded in ITO at 400 followed by IGI Airport area at 328 and RK Puram at 354.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.