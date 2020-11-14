हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi smog

Delhi engulfs in smog as AQI remains in 'severe' category

The worst air quality was recorded in Anand Vihar area with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 424 which comes under 'severe category.'

Delhi engulfs in smog as AQI remains in &#039;severe&#039; category
ANI photo

New Delhi: The residents of Delhi woke up to thick smog engulfed in parts of the national capital on Saturday (November 14, 2020). The thick smog was due to the rising air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

As per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 'severe category' in Anand Vihar which was at 424.  The second highest AQI was recorded in ITO at 400 followed by  IGI Airport area at 328 and  RK Puram at 354.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

 

