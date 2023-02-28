topStoriesenglish2578123
Delhi Excise policy case: MASTERMIND Yet To Be Nabbed, Hints BJP

"Satyamev Jayate...No relief from Supreme Court... Liquor minister will reveal all secrets and the repercussions of the investigation will also reach the mastermind," Tiwari said in a Hindi tweet.

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The repercussions of the probe into the Delhi excise policy case will soon reach the "mastermind", BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Tuesday after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday the bail plea of Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in connection with the excise policy case.

However, it refused to entertain the bail plea of the minister.

"We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32 at this stage," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said.

