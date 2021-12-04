Delhi girl gets 'SEX' on scooty's number plate, women's commission issues notice to transport dept

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the transport department seeking a change in a vehicle registration number that contains the alphabets S, E, X. A girl, who had bought a scooty recently, got an allotment series on her vehicle registration number which contained the letters 'SEX' because of which she has been getting harassed.

The girl informed the commission that she was being severely teased and tauted due to the allotted series registration number, as people would made jokes in poor taste. She said that because of all this, she is facing problems in commuting and is not being able to go out for essential work. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Commission has issued a notice to the transport department seeking immediate change in the vehicle registration number of the Scooty.

The commission asked the transport department to submit the total number of vehicles which have been registered in this series.The commission has also sought details of all such complaints which have been received by the department have. Finally, the Commission has asked for a detailed action taken report in the matter within four days from the Transport Department. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal while issuing the notice said, "I have asked the Transport Department to submit the total number of vehicles which have been registered in this allotment series containing the term 'SEX'. It`s unfortunate that people can be so petty and abusive that the girl is having to face so much harassment. I have given 4 days' time to Transport Department to resolve this issue so that the girl doesn't suffer anymore."

