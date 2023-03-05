Delhi: Gold Bars Worth Rs 1.95 Crore Recovered From Aircraft Toilet At IGI Airport

New Delhi: Customs officials discovered four gold bars worth approximately Rs 2 crore in the bathroom of an international flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday (March 5). Acting on a tip-off, customs officers searched the aircraft at Terminal 2 of the airport after its domestic trips, reported ANI.

A team of Customs officers at Delhi's IGI airport during rummaging of a flight recovered a grey coloured pouch containing four Gold bars valued at over Rs one crores; Case registered. pic.twitter.com/wdHFVUxrsr — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2023

They found a grey pouch containing four rectangular gold bars weighing a total of 3,969 grams. The gold bars have a total appraised value of Rs 1,95,72,400. The customs officials seized the gold and its packaging under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and are carrying out further investigations.

In a similar case in Tamil Nadu, Customs officials detained, on February 25, a ground staff member of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for smuggling gold at Chennai Airport. The officials discovered 2.6 kilograms of gold, valued at around Rs 1.3 crore. The accused had concealed the gold in paste form inside eight packets.

According to a press release, the accused received the gold paste from a Sri Lankan passenger who arrived from Dubai. Metal detectors were not able to detect the gold as it was in paste form and the bag scanner also showed it as an opaque colour, reported The News Minute.