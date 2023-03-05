topStoriesenglish2580142
NewsIndia
GOLD SMUGGLING

Delhi: Gold Bars Worth Rs 1.95 Crore Recovered From Aircraft Toilet At IGI Airport

The gold bars, weighing a total of 3,969 grams, have a total appraised value of Rs 1,95,72,400.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 02:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Customs officials discovered four gold bars worth approximately Rs 2 crore in the bathroom of an international flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday (March 5). Acting on a tip-off, customs officers searched the aircraft at Terminal 2 of the airport after its domestic trips, reported ANI.

They found a grey pouch containing four rectangular gold bars weighing a total of 3,969 grams. The gold bars have a total appraised value of Rs 1,95,72,400. The customs officials seized the gold and its packaging under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and are carrying out further investigations.

In a similar case in Tamil Nadu, Customs officials detained, on February 25, a ground staff member of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for smuggling gold at Chennai Airport. The officials discovered 2.6 kilograms of gold, valued at around Rs 1.3 crore. The accused had concealed the gold in paste form inside eight packets.

According to a press release, the accused received the gold paste from a Sri Lankan passenger who arrived from Dubai. Metal detectors were not able to detect the gold as it was in paste form and the bag scanner also showed it as an opaque colour, reported The News Minute.

Gold smugglingIGI AirportCustoms departmentairport smuggling

