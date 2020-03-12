हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi govt schools

Delhi govt schools will implement 'zero paper attendance' from April 1: Manish Sisodia

The AAP leader also asked the officials to keep track on the installation of CCTV cameras at schools and classrooms.

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Thursday that Delhi government schools will resort to "zero paper attendance" from April 1, while attending a meeting of officials of the Directorate of Education to outline a further plan of action. 

Manish Sisodia said, "Zero paper attendance to be implemented in Delhi government schools from April 1. The process of digitising exam result tabulation and attendance records is underway. Tablets will soon be provided to all remaining government school teachers." 

"I would request everyone to not have arrogance. For the recognition that we are receiving today for our dedicated efforts in changing the education model of Delhi, people from other states and countries have been reaching out to us to learn from us."

"So we should not be swelled up with arrogance while sharing our educational practices and model with them. It should be a learning experience for us as well, to pick ideas from other states and countries for strengthening our education mode," Sisodia added.

The AAP leader also asked the officials to keep track on the installation of CCTV cameras at schools and classrooms.

"Each deputy director should keep a track of the number of CCTV cameras installed in the schools within their zone, whether they are functional or not, and if passwords have been provided to the parents or not. Passwords have to be provided to parents for those classrooms where CCTVs have been installed so that they can access the classes of their wards," he said.

