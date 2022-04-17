Delhi Hanuman Jayanti violence: 14 people arrested for unrest in Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested 14 people pertaining to the Hanuman Jayanti procession clashes in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, just a day after the violence broke out between two groups, police said on Sunday.

5 more accused persons arrested in connection with Jahangirpuri violence; further investigation is in progress, said DCP North-West Usha Rangnani 14 persons have been arrested till now.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani told PTI that an FIR was registered on Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

"A total of nine persons (8 police personnel and 1 civilians) were injured. All were removed to BJRM hospital. One Sub-inspector sustained a bullet injury. His condition is stable," said the police official.

Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B IPC read with 27 Arms Act aev also been charged.

Security ramped up in Meerut, Lucknow and Noida

After communal violence in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert. Security arrangements have been ramped up in Meerut, Lucknow and Noida.

Violent clashes broke out between two groups during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.

The violence left nine people, including eight policemen injured.

Earlier, Delhi Police registered an FIR. "We have lodged an FIR into the incident and an investigation has been initiated," Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, New Delhi, Dependra Pathak told IANS.

The area where the clashes took place continues to be under heavy police security cover.

Amit Shah directs tougher actions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order.

Shah, in a telephonic conversation with both the officers, also took stock of the situation after stone-pelting in Delhi`s Jahangirpuri following clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession this evening.

