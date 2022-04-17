Stone pelting incident reported in Karnataka's Hubli, Section 144 imposed

New Delhi: Amid rising incidents of violent clashes in various parts of the country, a stone-pelting incident has been reported in Karnataka`s Hubli city. The mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station in which four policemen were injured on Saturday night, reported ANI.

Section 144 has been imposed in Hubli city amid fear of violence and disharmony.

What happened in Karnataka

According to ANI, the mob which gathered outside the police station suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles.

There are reports that the mob demanded action against a person who kept objectionable WhatsApp status.

In an effort to disperse the mob, the police resorted to lathi-charge but the mob went berserk then police used tear gas shells and dispersed them.

There are also reports of protesters pelting stones from nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital."A stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station.

Section 144 imposed in Hubli

Four policemen including one inspector were injured in the incident. Section 144 was imposed in the entire city and the situation is under control," said Police Commissioner Labhu Ram.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the matter.

Communal clashes in Delhi

On Saturday, clashes broke out and turned violent after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital during a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra.

Some people, including two policemen, have been injured and Delhi police have deployed heavy security in the area. As per the police, a case has been registered and the probe is underway.

(With ANI inputs)

