Delhi HC directs Centre to undertake fresh Cadre Review of all CAPFs by June 2021

New Delhi: The cadre review of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) is expected to be done by June 2021. The Delhi High Court on Monday (July 27) directed the Centre disposing of a petition challenging the IPS deputation into the CAPFs till the rank of IG.

The HC directed that the CAPF officers may represent for new Service Rules in the line of Organised Group 'A' Service and that the Cadre Officers of CAPFs are also required to be compulsorily given an opportunity of hearing and be heard.

Disposing of the pleas, the court said that even if IPS officers are occupying any posts in the CAPFs, the grant of an opportunity of hearing to them is not the same as the grant of opportunity to the cadre officers of CAPFs. It is only the cadre officers of CAPFs, who have grievances qua stagnation, residency, etc., and the IPS Officers, even if manning some posts in the CAPFs, are not aggrieved therefrom.

The court disposed of the matter by directing the following- (I) By permitting the members of each Central Armed Police Force to, if so desire, make a comprehensive representation(s) to the Ministry of Home Affairs, for amendment of the respective Recruitment Rules of each Central Armed Police Force including qua Cadre Structure, Residency, Deputation etc.

By directing the Ministry of Home Affairs to, in compliance of the DoPT OMs dated 31st December 2010 and 8th May 2018, immediately undertake the exercise for review of existing Recruitment Rules of each Central Armed Police Force, also taking into consideration the representation, if any, received from the members of the Central Armed Police Forces and after giving them an opportunity of being heard and to place its decision in this regard before the Department of Personnel and Training.

The Court also directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to review of Recruitment Rules of respective Central Armed Police Forces, take necessary action thereon by permitting the petitioners to make comprehensive representation each Central Armed Police Force to the Department of Personnel and Training, the Cadre Review due in the year 2021.

While disposing of the matter, the HC bench comprising Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Asha Menon also vacated the stay on promotions to the post of DIG/IG in CAPFs, while pronouncing the judgment today.