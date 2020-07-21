Delhi High Court adjourns hearing on Jamia violence to August 4

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Tuesday (July 21) adjourned the hearing in Jamia violence which took place during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital in December 2019. The court will hold its next hearing on the matter on August 4.

On July 18, a Delhi court had granted bail to local leader Ashu Khan, arrested in two cases for allegedly rioting and instigating a mob during anti-CAA protests near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Additional District Judge Lalit Kumar granted the relief to Ashu on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with a surety of like amount in each of the two cases. He was arrested in April in two separate cases of violence in Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony during anti-CAA protests on December 15 last year.

On December 15 last year, a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jamia turned violent, with demonstrators pelting stones at police and setting public buses and private vehicles on fire. Police had later entered Jamia, allegedly fired tear gas shells and baton-charged students.

The violence had resulted in damage to public property and injuries to police near Jamia Millia Islamia University.