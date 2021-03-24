Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in AIIMS assault case

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in the AIIMS assault case.

The High Court suspended the jail sentence ordered by a sessions court.

Earlier in the day, Bharti moved Delhi High Court challenging the sessions court order under which he was sentenced to two years of imprisonment.

He was taken into judicial custody immediately after the judgement and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Bharti through his appeal in Delhi HC sought the setting aside of the judgment passed yesterday by the trial court and also sought acquittal from all charges.

The appeal stated that "The judgment and impugned order of sentence of the Special Judge Court is contrary to law and facts of the case. The same is erroneous, illegal and thus are liable to be set aside in as much as, after going through the detailed evidence, the learned trial court wrongly passed the impugned orders."

The Session Court on Tuesday had upheld the conviction of Bharti under Sections 149 and 147 of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Bharti has been accused of assaulting AIIMS security staff and destroying public property.

