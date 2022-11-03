Delhi implements GRAP stage 4 to curb air pollution, bans BS-4 diesel vehicles, shuts industries

New Delhi:The Air Quality in Delhi NCR is deteriorating with each passing day. Delhi's Air Quality has dipped to 'severe category', with an overall AQI of 408 recorded at 7 am on November 3. Amid the worsening Air Quality in the city, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held an emergency meeting today. The CAQM directed the authorities to enact Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes a ban on entry of truck traffic( except for trucks carrying essential commodities), Medium and heavy goods diesel vehicles and closing down of all industries in Delhi NCR. In the meeting, the CAQM sub-committee "comprehensively reviewed the air quality scenario in the region and noted that the air quality parameters are likely in next few days in the region making it to move into the 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450) category.

The CAQM earlier on Oct 29 imposed the Stage 3 of GRAP.

Also Read: Noida bans diesel generators, big tandoors to combat deteriorating air quality; check restrictions

Under Stage 4 of GRAP, following restrictions have been imposed:

1. Ban on entry of diesel trucks other than essential goods in the capital, CNG and electric trucks will be able to run Medium and big vehicles will not be able to run even inside the capital, only vehicles related to essential goods will be exempted.

2. Ban on BS-4 diesel vehicles in Delhi NCR.

3. Ban on industries which are not running on clean fuel, exemption for emergency industries like milk, dairy, medicines and medical goods.

4. There is also a ban on the construction of major projects like highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission and pipelines.

5. In government and private offices, 50 percent staff will work from home (depending on the state government).

6. The state government can take decisions like running schools, colleges, educational institutes, vehicles on odd-even.

7. Use of diesel generators is also not allowed except for essential services related to national security, defence-related activities, projects of national importance, telecommunication, data services, medical, railway and metro rail services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, sewage treatment plants, and water pumping stations.

According to GRAP, air quality in Delhi-NCR is classified under four different stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).