Delhi job portal registers 4294 employers, posts 100903 vacancies within one day, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (July 28, 2020) said that 4294 employers have registered so far and have posted 1,00,903 vacancies on the job portal that they announced on Monday.

CM Kejriwal stated that 1,89,879 job seekers have also applied on the 'Rozgaar Bazaar' portal.

"I am so glad that so many employers are coming forward. I really hope many people get jobs through this initiative," said CM Kejriwal.

On the jobs portal that we announced yesterday, 4294 employers have registered so far and have posted 1,00,903 vacancies. 1,89,879 job seekers have applied. I am so glad that so many employers are coming forward. I really hope many people get jobs thro this initiative. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 28, 2020

The Delhi government had introduced this web portal to make job opportunities available to those who lost employment due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.



Also read | Delhi allows street vendors, hawkers to operate from 10 am to 8 pm

The portal provides job-seekers with an opportunity to connect with employers via phone or WhatsApp and has two available options:

1. I want a job.

2. I want to hire.

The portal had attracted around 51,403 job-seekers within the six hours of the launch.

During the launch, Delhi CM had also requested the labourers who had migrated to their states during the lockdown to come back and resume their jobs.

Meanwhile, the national capital reported 1,056 new coronavirus infections besides 28 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. The active cases across Delhi surged to 10,887 which is 8.23 per cent of the total cases.

Delhi has so far witnessed a total of 1,32,275 coronavirus positive cases, of which, 3,881 have succumbed to the virus.