DELHI JUDICIAL SERVICE RESULT 2022

Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022 DECLARED at delhihighcourt.nic.in- Direct link to check here

Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022: Delhi HC conducted the Delhi Judicial Services Mains Exam on June 11 and 12, 2022 at various exam centres, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 09:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022: High Court of Delhi on Wednesday announced the Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022. The written examination results can be viewed on the Delhi High Court's official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in by candidates who took the test. The test was given on June 11 and 12, 2022, at several testing locations throughout the state. For the viva voce, 301 applicants who passed the Delhi Judicial Service Mains exam have been chosen. The shortlisted candidates must deliver one set of self-attested copies of the required documentation to the Joint Registrar, Room No. 210, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, Delhi High Court, within five working days of the result's release, or on November 29, 2022.

Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official site of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in.
  • Click on notice link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022 link.
  • A PDF file will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the file and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022; direct link here

"It is clarified that the eligibility of said 301 candidates who have been shortlisted for viva voce is provisional and is subject to verification," reads the official notification issued by Delhi HC.

