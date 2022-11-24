Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022 DECLARED at delhihighcourt.nic.in- Direct link to check here

Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022: High Court of Delhi on Wednesday announced the Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022. The written examination results can be viewed on the Delhi High Court's official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in by candidates who took the test. The test was given on June 11 and 12, 2022, at several testing locations throughout the state. For the viva voce, 301 applicants who passed the Delhi Judicial Service Mains exam have been chosen. The shortlisted candidates must deliver one set of self-attested copies of the required documentation to the Joint Registrar, Room No. 210, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, Delhi High Court, within five working days of the result's release, or on November 29, 2022.

"It is clarified that the eligibility of said 301 candidates who have been shortlisted for viva voce is provisional and is subject to verification," reads the official notification issued by Delhi HC.