Delhi Kanjhawala case: CCTV footage shows victim's friend Nidhi returning home after accident - Watch

New Delhi: As a result of new and frightening revelations, more light has been cast on the horrible Delhi Kanjhawala case. Anjali, 20, died after being dragged behind a car for roughly 12 kilometres. As police continue their investigation, a video of the victim's companion, who was with her on the night of the event, has surfaced. Nidhi, the woman's friend, is seen on CCTV leaving the scene of the accident and walking home. The video's time stamp is approximately 41 minutes inaccurate. The cops are investigating the video. On Tuesday, it was claimed that Nidhi was travelling in the passenger seat of Anjali's two-wheeler.

Anjali was pulled for nearly 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri in Delhi to Kanjhawala after their vehicle collided with a car. Nidhi fled the scene after incurring minor injuries. When asked why she didn't tell the police, Nidhi said she was terrified and walked back home. Meanwhile, security footage from before the incident showed the two women leaving a hotel and arguing over something. Anjali was seen attempting to steal something from Nidhi as the two women were arguing.

When the two girls began fighting over who would ride the scooter, police suspect Anjali was attempting to take her friend's keys. As they left the hotel, Nidhi drove the scooty, and Anjali was visible in the rear seat. However, after a short distance, it was noticed that the two women had switched places, with Nidhi taking the back seat of the scooty.