Delhi Kanjhawala Case: Court adjourns hearing on accused Ashutosh's bail plea

Ashutosh Bhardwaj is one of the seven accused in the Delhi Kanjhawala death case, other six accused in this case are under judicial custody.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi`s Rohini Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj for Thursday, one of the seven accused in the Kanjhawala death case. Six accused in this case are under judicial custody. Link Metropolitan Magistrate adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Ashutosh as the concerned judge was not available for today. Advocate Shilpesh Chaudhary requested the linked judge to list the matter before the concerned judge. The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal on Monday had asked Delhi police to file a reply on the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj. Additional public prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava for Delhi Police had submitted that the investigation is at the initial stage and sought the accused to be sent to Judicial custody. On the other hand, advocate Shilpesh Chaudhary for accused Ashutosh had pressed his plea for bail. 

The counsel submitted that the section against the accused are 201, 212, and 120B part 2 and these sections are bailable in nature. He also had submitted that his role was only that he allegedly gave his car to his friend and parked it. He cooperated in the recovery of the car and the arrest of the accused.

Court said, "As of now section 304 IPC is against Ashutosh." The counsel said that another Ankush is on bail in the matter. Section 304 was not made out against Ashutosh. APP Atul Srivastava opposed this and said that Ashutosh was the person who gave his car to the person who had no driving licence. Whether he is involved in conspiracy or not is to be seen.

APP Srivastava said that We are opposing the bail application. The investigation is at the initial stage. Facial recognition and medical tests are to be done to investigate the case.

